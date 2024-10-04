Breaking barriers: J’khand initiative to boost girls' education, combat early marriage

Ranchi, Oct 4 (PTI) Adolescent girls, particularly those from weaker sections of society, are receiving support from Jharkhand government’s financial assistance scheme to pursue their educational dreams, an official said.

According to him, Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana (SPKSY), launched by the Hemant Soren-led government, has been instrumental in discouraging early child marriage, reducing school dropouts, and encouraging girls to seek higher education.

Laxman Hajam, a parent, said the scheme has ensured that financial constraints would no longer hinder his daughter’s dream of becoming a doctor.

"Now, she can continue her education," said Hajam, whose daughter is in class 10.

The SPKSY provides scholarships totaling Rs 40,000, distributed in six installments, to facilitate the education of adolescent girls and promote women's empowerment and gender justice.

Girls studying in classes 8 to 12 receive Rs 20,000 in five installments, with a one-time scholarship of Rs 20,000 available when beneficiaries attain the age of 18-19.

According to government data, around 7.15 lakh adolescent girls were enrolled in the scheme for 2023-24, with benefits extending to around 9 lakh girls, another official said.

"Parents need not worry about their daughters’ education as SPKSY will take care of it. Previously, benefits were limited to two daughters, but we have now extended support to all girls in a family," said Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the outreach programme ‘Apki Yojna, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar’ (your scheme, your government at your doorstep), which concluded last month.

Dhaneshwari Devi, a mother from Ranchi’s Kanke block, said the financial assistance significantly helps her daughter’s education.

A class-11 student from Dhanbad shared that the scheme has given her a new lease on life. As a beneficiary from a minority community, she noted, "My marriage was finalised by my family, but I wanted to continue my studies. The scheme is helping me pursue my dreams." PTI SAN MNB