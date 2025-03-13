Breast milk bank in Akola helps over 3,800 newborns in 3.5 years

Akola, Mar 13 (PTI) A breast milk bank at the District Women's Hospital in Maharashtra's Akola has helped in feeding 3,816 newborn children free of cost since its inception in August 2021, an official from the medical facility said.

Every year, more than 12,000 women give birth in the district women's hospitals in Akola and neighbouring Washim and Buldhana districts, he said.

In order to tackle the problem of many women being unable to breastfeed their newborns due to weakness, physical problems and other medical reasons, the Yashoda Mother Milk Bank was set up at the hospital here in August 2021, the medical facility's superintendent, Dr Jayant Patil, told PTI on Wednesday.

Since the bank's inception, 3,621 lactating mothers have so far donated a collective 714 litres milk at the facility. Of this, 708 litres of breast milk has been provided to 3,816 newborn children, Patil said.

The hospital is observing the women's week from March 8, which is celebrated as the International Women's Day.

The official said a baby was born in 2020 in Melghat, a tribal area in neighbouring Amravati district, but the mother could not breastfeed the child due to medical reasons.

The baby fell ill due to lack of nutrients. That's when a tribal woman, named Sarla Tote, who lived in the neighbourhood, breastfed the child.

Tote was later made the brand ambassador of the Yashoda milk bank and was honoured for her gesture, Patil said.

Everyday, 15 to 20 women come forward to donate breast milk at the bank where it is medically processed and stored at -20 degrees Celsius, the facility's in-charge Kavita Lavhale said.

The milk bank serves an important role in fighting malnutrition, she added.