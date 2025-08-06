Breastfeeding centres to be set up in railway stations, bus stands in Odisha: DyCM

Bhubaneswar, Aug 6 (PTI) The Odisha government will set up breastfeeding centres in various public places, including railway stations and bus stands, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said here on Wednesday.

"We will open dedicated centres for breastfeeding in public places. In the railway stations, a lady attendant will be deployed at the breastfeeding centre so that lactating mothers can breastfeed their babies in a women-friendly atmosphere," Parida told media persons after gracing the state-level celebration of World Breastfeeding Week 2025 here.

The DyCM, who is in charge of Women and Child Development Department, said there is an emotional and physical bond between mother and child. Breastfeeding brings the child closer to the mother's heart, she said.

She stressed the significant health benefits of breastfeeding, both for mothers and infants, including reduced risks of breast and ovarian cancers in women and improved mental well-being for both during the first six months of exclusive breastfeeding.

Parida called upon all stakeholders to increase the rate of breastfeeding centres across Odisha and encouraged collective societal responsibility in promoting breastfeeding.

She virtually inaugurated the first public breastfeeding room at the office of the Odisha State Commission for Women.

The deputy chief minister recommended that similar breastfeeding spaces should be established in all public and private institutions across the state to support working and lactating mothers.

During the event, 'Lok Kalyan' – an online web link form for NGO registration – was officially launched by Parida. PTI BBM BBM RG