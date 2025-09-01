Breastfeeding room opened on Shree Jahannath Temple premises in Puri

Puri, Sep 1 (PTI) The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Monday opened a breastfeeding room on the premises of the 12th-century shrine in Odisha’s Puri.

SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said such a facility was the need of the hour, as a large number of nursing mothers visit the temple every day along with their children.

“A dedicated breastfeeding room is operational on the temple premises from today,” he told reporters.

Women attendants have been engaged to assist the visitors in the room, he said.

Four women can feed their babies at a time in the breastfeeding room, which has been designed to ensure privacy, hygiene and safety of mothers and children, an official said.

“The nursing mothers can also avail medical assistance if required in the facility,” Puri Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida said.

Earlier in August, a decision in this regard was taken at a meeting attended by senior officials.