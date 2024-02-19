Breezy day in Delhi, max temp 28.2 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The national capital witnessed a breezy day on Monday as the maximum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy sky and possibility of drizzle at one or two places.

The minimum temperature had settled at 14.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal in the morning.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 74 per cent and dropped to 54 per cent at 5:30 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department's bulletin.

The weather office had forecast partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle at night and gusty winds earlier in the day.

While it was largely a breezy day, no rainfall was recorded on Monday till 5:30 pm.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was registered at 28.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast that the maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday will hover around 28 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The air quality index (AQI) stood in the 'poor' category (227) at 8 pm on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI KND MNK MNK