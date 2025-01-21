Brewery row: CPI(M) doubts involvement of spirit lobby behind allegations

Palakkad (Kerala), Jan 21 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) on Monday justified the permission granted by the Kerala government to a private company to start a brewery unit in Palakkad and raised doubt whether spirit lobby had any role in the protests against the project.

The Marxist party alleged that the protests staged by the opposition parties and the controversies generated over the proposed brewery unit, were "politically motivated".

While talking to reporters here, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan rejected concerns of water scarcity if the brewery unit comes up in Elappully panchayat in the district.

He said the issue of drinking water scarcity and exploitation would not arise as only the water collected through rainwater harvesting would be used for the proposed brewery unit.

The entire water, required for the unit, can be collected in Palakkad itself through rainwater harvesting, the leader said.

A rainwater harvesting facility would be built on a five-acre plot of land as part of the project, he said.

He also said that he himself was ready to hold discussions with the company in this regard. He rejected the opposition parties' claim that the brewery unit would enhance liquor flow in the state and lead to the thriving of liquor consumption.

Stating that the brewery unit is intended to manufacture spirit only in the initial phase, Govindan said liquor would not be made here.

"If that (liquor) is needed, the government has its own system. In Kerala, only the government can produce alcohol. The liquor can be distributed only through the State Beverages Corporation," he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress which raised serious allegations against the government over the brewery issue, the Left leader said in the grand-old party ruled Karnataka, there are over 3000 liquor distribution units, while its number is just 309 in Kerala.

"There is political motive behind all these allegations. Those who raised corruption charges may have the support of the spirit lobby," he alleged.

However, he said he was not raising any corruption allegations against anyone and just saying that they might be getting support from the spirit lobby.

He further said that over 10 crore litres of spirit are being brought to the state by this lobby, and if the proposed brewery units come up, it would impact them adversely.

When asked about the local CPI(M) leadership's opposition to the brewery unit, Govindan sidestepped the question, stating that the focus should be on the government's stand on the matter rather than who opposed it.

The state cabinet, last week, had granted approval to Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd to start the plant at Kanchikode in the Palakkad district, subject to compliance with the existing guidelines and conditions.

The Congress had questioned the permission given by the state government to Oasis and alleged that there was corruption behind the decision.

The party-ruled Elappully panchayat, where the brewery is proposed to be set up, also came out against the permission given by the government.

According to the local administrative body, if the brewery unit is set up it will dwindle the water resources in the area, which is facing severe water shortage already.

The BJP workers also took out a protest march to the panchayat office on Sunday against the government nod.

The saffron party alleged that besides the Left government, the Congress-led panchayat also had a role in the permission accorded to the Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd for starting the brewery.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress activists on Monday took out a protest march to the Assembly complex here against the government permission for the brewery unit. PTI LGK ADB