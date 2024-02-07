Bribe from DJB contract passed on as election funds to AAP: ED

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday alleged that bribe generated from alleged corruption in a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) contract were "passed on" as election funds to the Aam Aadmi Party that rules the national capital.

Incriminating documents and digital evidence apart from valuables of Rs 1.97 crore and foreign currency worth Rs 4 lakh were seized during the raids conducted in this case on Tuesday, the central agency said in a statement.

It had raided the premises of Bibhav Kumar, personal assistant to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP N D Gupta and some others as part of its money laundering investigation.

The agency said that arrested former chief engineer of DJB, Jagdish Kumar Arora, "received" bribe in cash and in bank accounts after awarding a DJB contract to a company called NKG Infrastructure Ltd. and that he passed on this money to various persons managing the affairs at DJB including persons connected with AAP.

"Bribe amounts were also passed on as election funds to AAP," it claimed.

Delhi minister Atishi claimed in a press briefing early in the day that the officials of the agency just sat in the living room of Bibhav Kumar and took with them only two Gmail account downloads and three family phones. PTI NES KVK KVK