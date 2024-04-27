Bribery case: Rajasthan ACB raids residences of Dudu district collector, revenue official

Jaipur, Apr 27 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau has raided the residences of the Dudu district collector and a village-level revenue official for allegedly demanding a bribe in a land conversion case, an officer said on Saturday.

It is alleged that Collector Hanuman Mal Dhaka and Patwari Hansraj had demanded a Rs 25 lakh bribe.

The raids, conducted on a complaint, ended late Friday night, officials of the bureau said.

The complainant has alleged that Dhaka and Hansraj demanded Rs 25 lakh as bribe for not taking action against him in a land conversion case, Deputy Inspector General, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Ravi said in a statement. He added that the complainant has 204 bighas of land. The complainant claimed that when he cited that he did not have the amount demanded, he was assured that no action would be taken if he could pay up Rs 15 lakh, Ravi said.

In the process of verification of the complaint, the "victim" met the collector at his residence, Dak Bungalow, wearing a recorder and it was clear that Dhaka asked for a bribe of around Rs 7.5 lakh, the DIG said.

Ravi said that a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Dhaka and Hansraj.

Dhaka was an officer of the State Administrative Service and was promoted as an Indian Administrative Service-rank officer last year. PTI AG ANB ANB