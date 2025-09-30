Bribery case registered against deputy tehsildar, clerk

Indore, Sep 30 (PTI) The anti-corruption Lokayukta police on Tuesday registered a case against two government employees including deputy tehsildar for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for land transfer.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Talan said the case was registered against `nayab tehsildar' Dayaram Nigam and clerk Narendra Narwariya under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Krishna Kumar Dangi, a lawyer, had complained to the Lokayukta police that the two were demanding bribe for transferring the land belonging to his widowed aunt.

Narwaria allegedly took Rs 50,000 from the complainant, Dangi, and placed it in his desk drawer at the tehsil office in Khudail, said the police official.

No arrest has been made in the case and investigation was underway, he said. PTI HWP MAS KRK