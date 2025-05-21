Bribery case: VACB probes ED officer, evidence collection underway

Kochi, May 21 (PTI) The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday said it was collecting evidence in the sensational bribery case involving an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer in the state, and further action would follow based on the findings.

VACB Superintendent S Sasidharan told reporters that the case against the ED officer was registered based on the complainant’s statement.

“We registered the case and proceeded after a preliminary enquiry. The ED officer was named the first accused based on the complainant’s statement,” he said.

Other accused were arrested after investigators received evidence against them, he added.

“We are examining all aspects. Further steps will depend on our findings,” Sasidharan said.

He also clarified that although the VACB has received several similar complaints orally, none had been formally submitted so far.

A senior ED officer from the agency’s Kochi unit was recently booked by the Kerala VACB in a corruption case, following a complaint by a local businessman.

According to the VACB’s remand report, the ED official is the main accused. So far, three people—including a chartered accountant—have been arrested.

They allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore from the businessman in exchange for not naming him in an ED investigation.

ED sources, however, dismissed the bribery allegations as a deliberate attempt by the businessman to malign the agency.

The complainant, Aneesh Babu, is reportedly under ED investigation for suspected money laundering and is said to have ignored multiple summonses issued over the past four years.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the bribery charges had damaged the ED’s credibility and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action to restore public trust in the agency. PTI LGK SSK ADB