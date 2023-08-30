Bribery charge: Services of 5 SPOs, 8 home guards terminated by Nuh SP

Gurugram, Aug 30 (PTI) The services of five special police officers (SPOs) and eight home guards were terminated on Wednesday for allegedly taking bribes at vehicle checking points in Haryana's Nuh district, police said.

Their services were terminated by Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarnia, they said.

Out of the five SPOs one was posted in the summon staff while the others at the Kalwari and Beenwa police check posts, police said.

"Corruption in the police department will not be tolerated under any circumstances. If any complaint related to corruption is received in the police department in Nuh district and the allegations are found true in investigation, then definitely action will be taken," Bijarnia said.

Police said three police personnel, including Mohammadpur Ahir Police Chowki in-charge Rajesh Kumar, were also transferred to the Police Lines on allegations of taking bribes at vehicle check points.

On similar charges, police personnel, home guards and SPOs posted at the Dondal police check point of the Punhana police station area were also transferred to the Police Lines, they said.

It is alleged that overloaded vehicles used to cross easily through all three police checkpoints -- Kalwari, Beenwa and Dondal -- by giving bribes, police said. PTI COR ANB ANB