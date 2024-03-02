Brick kiln owner assaults bonded labourer; goes on the run after FIR

Thane, Mar 2 (PTI) A brick kiln owner allegedly assaulted his labourer at a village in Maharashtra's Raigad district, in which the victim suffered serious injuries, police said on Saturday.

In his complaint, the victim alleged that he was forced to work as a bonded labourer at the brick kiln in Nevali village of Panvel taluka since 2019 and was assaulted on March 1, they said.

A case against the accused, Baban Kathara, was registered at Khandeshwar police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, based on a complaint lodged by Dattu Hilam, following which the former went absconding, an official said.

Kathara (60) allegedly forced Hilam and his wife to work as bonded labourers. On March 1, when Hilam fell ill and was unable to work, Kathara allegedly assaulted him with the handle of a spade, causing severe injuries on his head.

Kathara also threatened to kill Hilam and torch his hut if he failed to continue working at the brick kiln. The incident prompted seven other workers, including three women, to flee to their villages, the police official said.

After the registration of a case against him, Kathara went absconding and police have initiated a search to trace and nab him, he added. PTI COR NP