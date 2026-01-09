Brick kiln owner booked for assaulting tribal labourer, using casteist slur against him

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a brick kiln owner for allegedly assaulting a tribal labourer and using casteist remarks against him in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Kharbav on January 7.

The complainant, Jitesh Damu Mali (25), had been working at the brick kiln owned by Kalpesh Ramchandra Patil.

In the complaint, Mali said he had taken an advance payment of Rs 20,000 for the season.

On the day of the incident, Patil got angry with Mali while he was loading soil into a brick-making machine. He slapped Mali and hit him on his head with a piece of brick, in which the victim was injured. He used abusive words against the victim over his tribal identity.

The police have invoked several stringent sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 115 (2),( Voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), 351(2) (criminal intimidation). Additionally, charges have been filed under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. PTI COR NP