Brick kiln owner booked for employing child and bonded labourers

Palghar, Feb 21 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday registered a case against a brick kiln owner for allegedly employing child and bonded labourers and ill-treating them, an official said.

Advertisment

In their complaint to the Talasari police, the labourers said they had been working at the brick kiln of Ramu Vedga of Gadne village in Dahanu taluka since December 2023.

The victims include three men, five women and four children. The complainants alleged that Vedga, who is now at large, made them work even when they were unwell. He also allegedly dragged women by their hair to the kiln and forced them to work there.

An NGO working on tribal issues traced the victims and took them to the police after a video of Vedga abusing them came to light, the official said. PTI COR NR