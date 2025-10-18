Brick kiln owner booked for forcing 13-year-old boy into bonded labour in Thane district

Thane, Oct 18 (PTI) A case has been registered against a brick kiln owner in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly forcing a 13-year-old boy into bonded labour and mistreating him, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's parents, a case has been registered under the Bonded Labour (Abolition) Act, 1976, and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, against Dhanesh Patil, the owner of a brick kiln in Chave village, Bhiwandi.

The complainants have claimed that the boy's older brother had been working for Patil, and in 2021, the accused offered the teen a job with a monthly wage of Rs. 3,000.

The minor was allegedly subjected to hard labour, forced to work even when he fell ill, and tortured, sometimes round-the-clock, police said.

A probe is underway, and no arrests have been made, they said. PTI COR ARU