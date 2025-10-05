Brick kiln owner booked for forcing 13-year-old girl into bonded labour in Thane district

Thane, Oct 5 (PTI) A case has been registered against the owner of a brick kiln in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly forcing a 13-year-old girl into bonded labour, police said on Sunday.

The child from the Katkari tribal community was rescued from a brick kiln in Bhiwandi taluka, following which a case was registered on Saturday against the owner, Bhushan Kaluram Pardhi, a resident of Dinkarpada, an inspector from Padgha police station said.

According to the police, the teen's mother, who worked at the kiln, had borrowed Rs 13,000 from the accused in June 2024 for medical and household expenses.

"When the woman's health worsened and she could not continue working, the accused allegedly took her minor daughter by force and made her work at the kiln," the official said.

The child was forced to work under harsh conditions until December 2024, and even after that, the accused continued to threaten the woman and demanded that the girl return to work.

Earlier this week, the accused reportedly entered their house and attempted to take away the child, he said.

No arrest has been made in this regard so far, and a probe is underway, the official said. PTI COR ARU