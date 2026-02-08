Brick kiln owner booked for forcing tribal family into bonded labour in Palghar

Palghar, Feb 8 (PTI) A case has been registered against a brick kiln owner in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly forcing a family from the Katkari tribal community into bonded labour, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case against Nilesh Jadhav, a brick kiln owner from Nashik, under sections 352 (intentional insult), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, an official said.

He said that the complainant, Mira Motiram Bhoi, a labourer, approached him with work in August last year and took him and his family to work in his kiln after paying them an advance of Rs 30,000.

After working for nearly two and a half months, the accused allegedly refused to pay their wages, verbally abused them, refused to release their belongings and threatened them, claiming they owed him money, the official said.

A probe has been launched into the allegations, and no arrests have been made in the case so far, he added. PTI COR ARU