Brick kiln owner booked for forcing villagers in Palghar into bonded labour

Palghar, Feb 22 (PTI) A case has been registered against a brick kiln owner from Gujarat for allegedly forcing a group of villagers from Maharashtra's Palghar district into bonded labour, police said on Saturday.

Palghar police on Thursday registered a case against the accused, Jigneshbhai Bhagwanbhai Prajapati, under sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976.

An official said that the victims, who belong to Wadakhadkona-Guravpada village, were allegedly forced into bonded labour between November 2024 and February 2025.

The villagers alleged that they faced severe harassment, and the accused prevented them from tending to their farms and visiting their families.

The official said they claimed that Prajapati allegedly travelled to their village, forcibly loaded them into a vehicle, and transported them to his worksite in Surat after threatening them.

He said the victims managed to escape from the brick kiln and sought help from an NGO. PTI COR ARU