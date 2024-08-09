Brick kiln owner shot dead in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A brick kiln owner was shot dead by some unidentified attackers here, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West), Sanjay Rai, said on the night of August 4-5, Monu Singh (35) was sitting in the veranda of a room at his kiln when unknown assailants approached on foot and shot him before fleeing the scene.

Upon hearing the gunfire, locals arrived and informed the police. The severely injured Monu Singh was initially taken to a medical college for treatment, where doctors provided first aid before referring him to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, he said.

He passed away during treatment today, the officer said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and are actively searching for the perpetrators. The post-mortem of the body is being conducted in Prayagraj, he added.