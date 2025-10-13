Brick kiln owner, son booked for assaulting tribal man, forcing minor to work

Palghar, Oct 13 (PTI) Palghar police have registered a case against a brick kiln owner and his son for allegedly assaulting a tribal worker and forcing his minor daughter to work at their unit in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Monday.

The accused paid Rs 45,000 to the tribal victim, hailing from Palghar and employed him at their brick kiln in neighbouring Thane without a bond between November 2024 and May 2025.

They accused him of not doing the work properly and allegedly beat him up and also abused him. They also made the victim's 13-year-old daughter work at the brick kiln despite knowing that she was a minor, a police official said.

The victim and his daughter are residents of Wada taluka in Palghar district.

The matter came to light during a visit by tribal welfare activists to Wada on Sunday.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered here on Monday against the brick kiln owner and his son, residents of Padgha in Thane, under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said.

Since the incident site is in Thane, the case has been transferred to Padgha police station there, he said. PTI COR GK