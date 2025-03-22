Brick kiln wall collapses in UP’s Bareilly; one dead, four injured

Bareilly (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) A worker was killed and four others injured when a brick kiln wall collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Paroura village of Mirganj area around 9 am at a kiln owned by Ramesh Gangwar, from Dunka, when the workers were carrying out their routine tasks, they said.

Five workers were buried under the debris. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued them, but Chhote Lal (22), died, Mirganj Sub-Divisional Magistrate Tripti Gupta said.

The injured were taken to a hospital, and police are investigating the matter, he added. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ