BRICS expresses 'grave concern' over 'unprecedented' escalation of violence in Gaza

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The BRICS nations on Monday expressed grave concern over the "unprecedented" escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli military operations and reaffirmed their support for Palestine's full membership in the United Nations.

At a meeting in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod, the BRICS foreign ministers reiterated the grouping's unwavering commitment to the vision of a two-state solution to the Palestine issue based on international law.

Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs Dammu Ravi represented India at the crucial meeting.

The BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

"The ministers expressed grave concern at the deterioration of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, in particular the unprecedented escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip as a result of the Israeli military operation that led to mass civilian displacement, death and casualties," a joint statement issued at the end of the meeting said.

BRICS is an acronym for original members of the grouping -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The grouping also called for immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip.

It also pressed for the effective implementation of the UN Security Council resolution 2728 for an immediate, durable and sustained ceasefire.

The foreign ministers "equally called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and civilians who are being illegally held captive".

They expressed grave concern over increasing attacks by Israel in Rafah, saying it would compound the "dire" humanitarian situation.

"The Ministers further condemned the Israeli military operation in Rafah and its ramifications that directly impact the civilian lives, especially in view of the high density of Palestinian civilians in this location," the statement said.

An Israeli airstrike last month killed 45 people at a camp for displaced people in Rafah that triggered massive global outrage.

"They also reaffirmed their rejection of any attempt aiming at forcefully displacing, expelling or transferring the Palestinian people from their land," it said.

"Furthermore, they cautioned against the spill over effects of escalation of tensions to the rest of the Middle East region. They acknowledged the provisional measures of the International Court of Justice in the legal proceedings instituted by South Africa against Israel," it said.

The ministers expressed "serious concern at Israel's continued blatant disregard of international law, the UN Charter, UN resolutions and Court orders", according to the statement.

Israel has been continuing its military offensive in Gaza as part of its retaliation to the unprecedented attack on Israeli cities by Hamas on October 7.

Hamas killed around 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220 others some of whom were released during a brief ceasefire.

Over 35,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, according to Hamas-run authorities in Gaza.

India has been calling for de-escalation of the situation and creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution to the Palestine issue.