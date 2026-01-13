BRICS must work for reformed multilateralism: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The BRICS grouping must work for "reformed multilateralism" that reflects contemporary realities and acts as a constructive platform for dialogue and development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday. Jaishankar also outlined India's objectives as the current chair of the 10-nation grouping.

"At a time when the world is also navigating multiple complex challenges, the call for a reinvigorated, inclusive and effective multilateral order has never been more urgent," he said.

The external affairs minister made the remarks after unveiling the logo and theme of India's BRICS chairship for 2026.

"The current global environment presents complex and interlinked challenges. Geopolitical uncertainties, complicated economic landscapes, climate-related risks, technological changes, and persistent development gaps continue to affect countries across regions," he said.

"In this context, BRICS remains an important forum that encourages dialogue and cooperation, and practical responses, taking into account national priorities and different stages of development," he added.

Jaishankar said India perceives BRICS as a constructive platform for dialogue and development that complements the broader multilateral system.

"Guided by the principles of mutual respect, sovereign equality and consensus, India will seek to make its chairship inclusive, practical, people-centric and outcome-oriented," he said.

India's four priorities for BRICS are resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, all of which will advance across the three pillars of the grouping -- political and security cooperation, economic and financial issues, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

"India approaches its chairship with a 'humanity first' and a 'people-centric' approach, inspired by the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

"Our chairship theme -- 'building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability' -- reflects our belief that cooperation among BRICS members can help address shared challenges in a balanced and in an inclusive manner," he said.

Jaishankar said the theme underscored the importance of strengthening capacities, promoting innovation, and ensuring sustainable development for the benefit of all.

Under resilience, India will help build structural institutional strengths capable of weathering global shocks in areas such as agriculture, health, disaster risk reduction, energy, and supply chains, he said.

Innovation will be a central driver of global economic development, with emerging technologies essential for addressing socio-economic challenges in developing countries, he added.

Jaishankar said cooperation in sustainability will advance climate action, promote clean energy and back sustainable development pathways.