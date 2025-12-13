Bride, aunt held for cheating groom of Rs 2 lakh sent to 14-day judicial custody

Beed, Dec 13 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra’s Beed district has remanded a 36-year-old newlywed woman and her aunt to 14 days’ judicial custody after they were arrested for allegedly defrauding the groom of Rs 2 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place in Kodari village on December 6.

Bride Preeti Shivaji Raut allegedly accepted Rs 2 lakh from the groom and fled in just three hours after the marriage ceremony.

Acting on a complaint from the groom’s family, police arrested Preeti. A court in Kaij initially sent her to police custody till December 10. Subsequently, her aunt Maya Satish Raut, who had allegedly colluded with her, was taken into custody from Chakan near Pune.

Both women were produced in the Kaij court on Thursday. The court remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days, an official said.

Assistant inspector Machhindra Shendge said two more accused are absconding in connection with the case, and special teams have been deployed to trace them. PTI COR NR