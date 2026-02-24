Bride dies two days after wedding in UP's Gorakhpur; family alleges dowry killing

Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) Celebrations turned into mourning after a 21-year-old woman died under alleged suspicious circumstances just two days after her wedding in P P Ganj area here, with her family accusing the in-laws of murder.

The deceased, identified as Seema, was married on February 20 to Manoj, a resident of Badhni village under P P Ganj police station area, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, Seema, daughter of Kamal Prabha Devi of Ratanpur village in Pipraich area, reached her in-laws house on February 21.

On February 22 evening, her family was informed that her health had suddenly deteriorated. She was taken to BRD Medical College, where she died during treatment.

Seema's parents alleged by the time they reached the hospital, her in-laws had fled, leaving the body behind.

The victim's mother lodged a complaint of murder on Tuesday, police said.

She has accused the husband and his family of harassing Seema for dowry since the marriage and alleged that her daughter had been killed.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and initiated legal proceedings based on the complaint by the family.

Campierganj Circle Officer Anurag Singh said the exact cause of death would be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is received and further investigation is underway. PTI COR ABN ABN ARB ARB