Bride disappears with money and jewellery within hours of wedding in HP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Feb 6 (PTI) A youth in Sahi village of this district has lodged a police complaint alleging fraud and cheating in marriage after the bride disappeared with money and jewellery within hours of wedding, officials on Thursday said.

Alleging that a fraud has been committed with him, the groom identified as Jitesh Sharma asserted that one Baldev Sharma took Rs 1.50 lakh from him for getting him married, they said.

The complainant said that he got married with Babita on December 13, 2024 at a temple in his village with full rituals in front of his family as non availability of the girl's birth certificate caused a hindrance in court marriage, police said.

Sharma alleged that the bride went to her house in Haryana's Yamunanagar after marriage as her mother was ill and took the jewellery with her. The bride assured the complainant husband that she would return after two days and she stopped picking his calls later, they said.

Meanwhile, Baldev Sharma, who arranged the marriage, also started avoiding the matter and refused to return the complainant's jewellery and money following which Sharma lodged a complaint.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on into the matter, said Hamirpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhagat Singh. PTI COR BPL AS AS