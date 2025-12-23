Bride flees with cash and jewellery days after wedding

Beed, Dec 23 (PTI) In an apparent case of fraudulent marriage, a bride fled with cash and jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh five days after marrying a 34-year-old resident of Beed district, police said on Tuesday.

Sanjay Pawar, who hails from Gandalwadi in Patoda tehsil, filed a complaint in this regard recently, said an official.

He met the woman, identified as Rupali Balu Dishaganj, resident of Ladgaon in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, at Pandharpur in the presence of her `relatives' through intermediaries Datta Pandharinath Pawar and one `Pathan', the complaint said.

Jaishree Ravi Shinde, who claimed to be the woman's aunt, demanded Rs 4 lakh as marriage expenses, Pawar claimed. Additionally, he bought jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh on the advice of another intermediary, he said.

The marriage was solemnised on December 10 through a notarised agreement in Pandharpur, followed by religious rituals at the groom's village. The bride moved in with her in-laws and her behaviour was normal, the complainant stated.

However, the woman allegedly disappeared on the night of December 15, taking the cash and jewellery with her.

When Pawar contacted the intermediaries, he received evasive responses. The woman claiming to be the bride's aunt allegedly threatened that a false rape case would be filed against him if pursued the matter, Pawar claimed.

A First Information Report for cheating has been registered on his complaint at Amalner police station against the bride, two middlemen, the woman posing as her aunt, and an unidentified woman agent, said inspector Bhargav Sapkal.

At least two cases of a similar fraud have been reported in the district. PTI COR KRK