Bride flees with Rs 1.5 lakh cash, jewellery on second day of marriage in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 16 (PTI) A woman decamped with Rs 1.5 lakh cash and some jewellery from her in-law's house in Bilaspur area here on the second day of her marriage, police said on Monday.

According to a complaint filed by Ashok Kumar, asked his acquaintances and relatives to look for a marriage prospect for his younger son, they said.

One of Kumar’s acquaintances Manish introduced him to Manju who claimed that she knew a perfect match for his son and introduced Kumar to a man, police said.

Manju and his accomplice said that the girl's family comes from a poor background and they do not have money. To this, Kumar said that his family don't want dowry, the complainant said.

“After the girl, Preeti, was liked by my family, I gave Rs 1 lakh and some clothes to her family. On July 26, Manju and his accomplice along with Preeti reached Jhajjar court. After the court marriage, I returned to my house with my new daughter-in-law. There was a celebration at my house till late night but in the morning my son went to work while Preeti went missing,” Kumar said.

When the complainant checked the house, he found that Preeti ran away with Rs 1.5 lakh cash and jewellery. He informed Manju who assured him that she would try to contact Preeti but Kumar contacted Manju’s accomplice, who threatened to kill Kumar, police said.

An FIR was registered against Preeti, Manju and another person at Bilaspur police station on Sunday, a senior police officer said, adding that a probe is underway and the accused will be nabbed soon. PTI COR NB