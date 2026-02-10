Bride-to-be ends life hours before wedding in UP's Kaushambi; cops probe threat, dowry angles

Kaushambi (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison hours before her wedding in the Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday, adding they are probing into allegations of threats by a former lover and dowry demand.

Simpal, a resident of the Jawaharganj village under the Sarai Akil police station limits, was scheduled to marry Anil Kumar, a constable posted in the Gonda district, on February 10. They got engaged in December 2025.

The police said Ankit, a resident of the Sarai Akil town, had allegedly been sending WhatsApp messages and making calls to Anil for several days, claiming he had been in a relationship with Simpal for six years. Ankit also allegedly urged him not to go ahead with the marriage, following which Anil sought proof of the claims.

Later, Anil lodged a complaint at the Sarai Akil police station, and the police registered a case under relevant sections.

The police said Ankit also allegedly threatened Simpal with dire consequences if she proceeded with the wedding. Disturbed by the developments, Simpal allegedly consumed rat poison at her home around 12.30 am. Her family rushed her to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, where doctors declared her dead during treatment, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said Simpal's family has submitted a separate complaint alleging that the groom called off the marriage over additional dowry demands, which drove her to take the extreme step.

The SP said the groom had learnt about Simpal's alleged relationship and discussed it with her before deciding to call off the wedding.

The police have registered a case on the basis of the complaint received and are investigating all angles, the SP said. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK