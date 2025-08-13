Bridge over Teesta river to restore connectivity to various north Sikkim areas

Gangtok, Aug 13 (PTI) The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Wednesday opened for public the Sanklang modular bridge over the Teesta river to restore road connectivity to various areas in north Sikkim, officials said.

The bridge, inaugurated by MLA Dzongu Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, serves as a connectivity lifeline not just for the residents of Dzongu, but also for the upper areas of north Sikkim, including Chungthang, Lachen and Lachung, an official release said.

The high-altitude modular bridge was constructed “under some of the harshest weather conditions and terrain”, it said.

Earlier, two bridges were swept away by the Teesta river following incessant rainfall and flash floods, affecting Mangan district and other parts of the state, the officials said.

“With the opening of the bridge, essential supplies, emergency services, and tourism to the upper reaches of north Sikkim are expected to resume seamlessly, providing a significant boost to local livelihoods and regional stability,” the release added. PTI CORR KDK RBT