Bridges washed away by floods, tribals brave perilous journeys for livelihood in J-K’s Doda

Bhaderwah/Jammu, Sep 15 (PTI) In the aftermath of the recent flash floods that destroyed several bridges connecting the grasslands of high altitude Jaie Valley, hundreds of Gujjars are forced to take extreme risks for a living in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

Over 350 tribal families reside along with their cattle in the 7,850 meter high meadow, 35 km from Bhaderwah town, during summer months. They sell milk and milk products but are facing immense hardships after the heavy rainfall on August 26 triggered flash floods in the streams and swept away all the four bridges, leaving them with no other option but to cross the streams twice a day to reach the market with their produce.

“There is no bridge left behind in the 20-km stretch after the heavy rainfall last month and we have no choice but to carry our produce across the river to reach the market,” Abdul Kareen Deedar, a nomad, told PTI.

Deedar said they cross the fast flowing river in groups by holding hands. “We have to do it for our families even as we know there is a lot of risk in crossing the river in this way.” Mohd Hussain Chechi, the community head, requested the government to ensure early reconstruction of the washed away bridges.

Acknowledging the hardships faced by the nomadic families, Bhaderwah Divisional Forest Officer Devinder Kumar said they have submitted the report to forest department and district administration simultaneously for the reconstruction of the damaged bridges.

"As soon as we get the nod, the foot bridges will be constructed on war footing," he said.