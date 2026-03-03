Brief commotion among devotees near Puri’s Jagannath temple, none injured

Puri, Mar 3 (PTI) Mild tension prevailed for some time near the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri on Tuesday, after jostling among devotees on the occasion of ‘Dola Purnima’ led to a brief commotion, officials said.

However, no injuries were reported, and the situation was promptly brought under control, they said.

“A woman devotee fell down due to some defect in her dress. Woman police personnel assisted her, and she was back on her feet without any injury,” Puri SP Prateek Singh told PTI over phone.

A large number of devotees had gathered outside the temple on the occasion of 'Dola Purnima' on Tuesday.

A few hundred of them rushed towards the site where idols of gods and goddesses were placed on a pandal, leading to brief congestion. The crowd thinned out within minutes and normalcy was restored, police said. PTI CORR AAM RBT