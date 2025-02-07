National

Brief delay between Netaji Subhash Place and Tis Hazari stations on Delhi Metro's Red Line

New Delhi: Services on the Delhi Metro's Red Line between the Netaji Subhash Place and the Tis Hazari stations were briefly delayed on Friday, the DMRC said.

The services returned to normal after a few minutes.

In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said there was a delay in services between the Netaji Subhash Place and the Tis Hazari stations.

"The inconvenience is regretted. Passengers are requested to use other lines. Normal service on all other lines," it said in the post at 9:45 am.

In an update 14 minutes later, the DMRC said normal services had resumed.

