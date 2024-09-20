National

Brief delay in services on Delhi Metro's Red Line as person found on track

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi: Services on the Delhi Metro's Red Line were delayed briefly on Friday as a person was found on the track at Pitampura station, officials said.

The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

A senior DMRC official said around 2:30 pm, there was a delay of 15 to 20 minutes due to a person on the track at Pitampura Metro Station on the Red Line.

Normal services were resumed after the person was removed from the track, the officer added.

