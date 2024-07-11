Brief delay in services on Delhi Metro's Red Line due to 'passenger on track'

New Delhi: Services on the Delhi Metro's Red Line were delayed briefly on Thursday due to "passenger on track" at Kashmere Gate station, officials said.

The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, "Delay in services between Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) and Rithala due to passenger on track at Kashmere Gate Metro Station. Normal service on all other lines." Five minutes later, the DMRC said that normal services had resumed on the line.