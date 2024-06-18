Brief delay on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, commuters face inconvenience

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Commuters faced inconvenience on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Tuesday after services were briefly delayed due to damage to an overhead equipment, officials said.

The Yellow Line runs between Millennium City Centre in Gurugram and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.

"Delay in services from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Sultanpur. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.

The DMRC added services were regulated on the section between Sultanpur and Millennium City Centre from 5:15 pm to 6:12 pm due to damage reported to a portion of overhead equipment known as catenary wire.

Services were running normally during this period on the remaining sections of the line. PTI NIT SZM