Brig Lidder could gel with generals, havildars with equal ease: Army chief

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Brig LS Lidder was a devoted family man who wore many hats with grace and could gel with generals and havildars with equal ease, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Saturday.

In his address at the launch of a memoir, titled "I Am a Soldier's Wife: The Life and Love of Toni Lidder," written by his wife Geetika Lidder, the Army chief praised the late officer, and said, beyond his professional achievement, "it was his humanity that truly set him apart." The brigadier, along with country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and several others were killed in a military helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.

Geetika Lidder in her address, recalled what she had told publicly to media then -- "I am a soldier's wife and I will give him a smiling send-off." Gen Dwivedi in his address lauded her for her courage and fortitude she displayed right after the incident in 2021.

"Who can forget the poise with which she conducted herself after the tragedy, and as a true AWWA (Army Wives' Welfare Association) member, she reached out to provide solace to other ladies in their moment of extreme grief," he said.

The Army chief described Brig Lidder as "a devoted family man" and a person who "wore many hats with grace." "He could gel with generals, colonels, majors, captain, subedar, majors and havildars with equal ease," Gen Dwivedi said.

The general recalled that he could discuss anything with him on earth, whether it is tactical or geo-strategy.

"So that was the range of his thought process, and that helped me in framing my thought processes at later stage," Gen Dwivedi added.

The Army chief said, "We also celebrate the love and devotion that Geetika has poured into the memoir." It paints a vivid portrait of "a man who was as compassionate as courageous," he said.

A second-generation Army officer, Brig Lidder or "Toni Lidder", as he was fondly called by his friends and colleagues, was serving on the staff of CDS Gen Rawat when the crash took place.

He also served as a defence attache in Kazakhstan and had a tremendous interest in military history. PTI KND VN VN