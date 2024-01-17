Brigade Foundation promises restoration of Venkatappa art gallery in 10 months

Bengaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) Brigade Foundation, a non profit organisation, on Wednesday marked the commencement of the much-anticipated restoration work of Venkatappa art gallery here which is expected to be completed in next 10 months.

The restoration work will include repairing the museum's infrastructure including civil repairs, public amenities and enhancing gallery displays as per required standards to help preserve artworks, officials said.

It will also include improving external landscaping. All this will be done while retaining the museum's original character, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, HK Patil the Karnataka Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, and Tourism said, “I am delighted that just over two and a half months after the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the government of Karnataka and Brigade Foundation, the work has commenced. We are confident that the Brigade will successfully complete the restoration work by Dussehra, as expressed by them." In Karnataka, there are over 25,000 monuments, but only 800 have been officially notified. The remaining 24,000 odd monuments are yet to be notified for protection and restoration under the 'Adopt a Monument' initiative by the Government, he said.

"Our objective is to cover at least 5,000 monuments in the next five years, and we encourage corporates to come forward and participate in these projects. This collective effort will contribute to the preservation of the state's rich heritage. Today marks a promising start to the Government of Karnataka’s objective in restoring and preserving the rich heritage of the state," he added.

Salma K. Fahim IAS, the Karnataka tourism secretary, said that the state government remains dedicated to the restoration of the state's heritage sites through effective public-private partnerships and will employ this model to revitalize numerous monuments across the region. "Venkatappa, an acclaimed artist in Karnataka, plays a crucial role in the state's artistic heritage. The government's decision to restore the Venkatappa Art Gallery in the city in association with Brigade Group through the PPP model is a significant stride in preserving this legacy," she said.

In his address, M R Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Group said, "The goal is to restore the gallery's historical appeal while also giving it new landscaping with a fresh and updated look. I have full confidence that the revitalised gallery will make a significant contribution to enhancing the existing rich history of art & culture in Karnataka. The restoration work is set to complete in the next ten months." This renovation work of Venkatappa Art Gallery is in line with the objective of Brigade Foundation, the CSR arm of the Brigade Group, to help promote community development and Art and Culture in the state.