Brigadier MPS Bajwa: A torchbearer of Indian Army's valour and humanity

New Delhi: The Indian Army is a professional and honourable force, unmatched in its values, and it has lived up to its reputation on every occasion.

A powerful example of this is the conduct of Brigadier MPS Bajwa during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan, an officer of the Pakistan Army, was killed in action while bravely leading his troops against Indian forces. So impressed was Brigadier Bajwa by the extraordinary courage and leadership displayed by young Captain Sher Khan that he wrote a citation honouring his valour.

In a deeply respectful gesture, the citation was placed in the late officer’s pocket before his body was returned to Pakistan.

Sher Khan was later awarded Pakistan’s highest military honour, the Nishan-e-Haider, a rare moment where even opposing sides acknowledged the courage and dignity of a fallen soldier.

Also, an X user, Rahul (RahulSeeker), narrated another episode related to Brigadier Bajwa on his handle.

"Brigadier MPS Bajwa was the Commander of the 192 Mountain Brigade during the Kargil conflict. This time, Sepoy Mohammad Arshad of 19FF PAK had been captured while lying injured among dead bodies of Pakistani soldiers by troops of Gorkha Rifles after an attack by the Indian army in the Zulu Top sector," he wrote.

"The Gurkha soldiers were asking him in Gurkhali beyond his understanding. Brigadier Bajwa later recounted that when he first saw the Pakistani soldier, he was blindfolded and appeared quite scared and in trauma."

"So he addressed in Punjabi, 'Mohammad Arshad kee haal hai, kaka tagro ho'. (How are you, Mohammad Arshad. Come on boy, show some grit)."

He further wrote, "The Pakistani soldier broke down on hearing these words and told Brigadier Bajwa that now that he had spoken in Punjabi to him, he was feeling relieved. “You seem to be like a Commander. I have never met a commander in my service." Arshad thanked the Indian troops for having helped him also said that he was told in his unit that the Indian ‘kafirs’ would kill soldiers if they were captured.

Brigadier Bajwa reassured he would be sent back to Pakistan after recovering from his wounds. But Arshad didn't want to.

Arshad said he did not want to go back as he would be killed. Then he gave some information. His fear wasn't baseless.

Indian soldiers buried dead Pakistani soldiers after performing their last rites during the Kargil conflict but the Pakistan army refused to accept the bodies of their soldiers.

When the Pakistani army refused to reclaim the bodies of its fallen soldiers, the Indian army, in a remarkable display of dignity and humanity, undertook the solemn responsibility of performing their last rites, conducted with full military honours and in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Pakistan was specifically told that the handing over of the bodies would take place on condition that they should not attempt to take the bodies back in gunny bags, etc.

The Pakistani soldiers were told to arrive with a white flag and stretchers and take the bodies with full respect, the X user wrote.

These episodes reflect the high standards of honour and military ethos upheld by the Indian Army — principles that internet trolls, blinded by hatred and ignorance, cannot begin to understand. They may pollute discourse online, but they cannot diminish the nobility of men like Brigadier Bajwa.

As an aside, few may know that Brigadier Bajwa is the elder brother of senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, a little-known fact behind a well-known act of honour.