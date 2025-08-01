Bright young minds should shape India's future; country on way to becoming tech superpower: Murmu

Ranchi, Aug 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday called upon the country's brightest young minds to harness their technical education for the greater good of society, urging them not to limit their achievements to personal success alone.

The President was addressing the 45th convocation ceremony of IIT (Indian School of Mines) in Dhanbad, where she released a customised postal stamp, including a special cover of the institute, which would commemorate its 100 glorious years.

"Bright young minds should shape India’s future and play a leading role in solving social and national issues. Use technology for building a just India, a green India — where development does not come at the cost of the environment and nature. Whatever you do in future, it should reflect your empathy, excellence and ethics along with intelligence. Innovation driven by compassion, not just innovation, makes the world better," the President said, addressing the convocation.

"India is progressing towards becoming a technological superpower," she asserted, and appealed to students to focus on innovation and startups.

"India's biggest strength is its vast human resources. Increasing access to technical education and the spread of digital skills are leading the country towards becoming a technological superpower. Making India's education system more practical, innovation-focused and industry-friendly will give the right direction to the talent of the country's youth and allow them to move forward at the global level," she said.

Murmu said the country and the world are facing many complex and rapidly changing challenges, from climate change and lack of resources to digital disruption and social inequality.

"In such a situation, the guidance of an institute like IIT-ISM is even more important," she said and urged IIT-ISM to play a leading role in finding new and sustainable solutions.

"There is a need to encourage patent culture along with promoting R&D and startups to compete at the global level. To develop holistic thinking among students and find creative solutions to complex problems, the adoption of an interdisciplinary approach in education is also very important," she emphasised.

"Do not limit your knowledge to personal advancement, but to make it a vehicle for public good," she said.

She appreciated IIT-ISM efforts to empower tribal youth, deprived women through initiatives like the Centre of Excellence for Tribal Development.

Murmu said IIT (ISM) Dhanbad has a glorious legacy of nearly 100 years.

"It was established to produce trained experts in the field of mining and geology, and over the years, it has broadened its academic horizons and has now become a leading centre of higher education and research in diverse fields," she said.

"This institute has played a vital role in technological development and innovation. I am happy to note that IIT Dhanbad has developed an ecosystem where the objectives of education and innovation are aligned with the needs of the people and aspirations of the citizens," she said.

The President said IIT-ISM has an important role in the overall development of the country.

"Apart from preparing excellent engineers and researchers, this institute also needs to create compassionate, sensitive and purposeful professionals. The future of our country is taking shape through the commitment of institutions like IIT-ISM, which are promoting cutting-edge research and innovation and guiding bright young minds," she stressed.

During the convocation, Murmu conferred the President's Gold Medal to Priyanshu Sharma, the top-ranking BTech graduate in computer science and engineering.

In all, 1,880 students from the 2024-25 batch were awarded degrees (1,055 undergraduate and 711 postgraduate) across various disciplines, marking their formal induction into the league of accomplished IIT (ISM) alumni.

A total of 37 students got gold medals, 35 silver, and 21 sponsored medals and awards during the ceremony.

"The convocation holds special significance as it forms a central part of the institute's centenary celebrations, symbolising 100 years of unwavering dedication to nation-building through science, technology, and education", an official said.

The institute, established on December 9, 1926, began its journey as the Indian School of Mines and Applied Geology.

Modelled on the Royal School of Mines, London, the institute was founded with the specific aim of training highly skilled professionals for India's fast-growing mining industry.

The foundation of the institute was laid under the visionary guidance of its first Principal, David Penman, and it was formally inaugurated by Lord Irwin, the then Viceroy of India.

Murmu was the second President to attend a convocation ceremony at IIT-ISM, Dhanbad.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee had graced the 36th convocation of the institute as the chief guest on May 10, 2014.

On Thursday, Murmu attended the inaugural convocation of AIIMS Deoghar, which marked the graduation of the institute's first MBBS batch, admitted in 2019.

The President reached Ranchi on Thursday evening and spent the night at the Raj Bhavan. PTI NAM MNB