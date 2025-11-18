Brightest ray of this century is India's daughters: UP governor

Lucknow, Nov 18 (PTI) Invoking India's victory in the Women's One Day Cricket World Cup, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said the "current century is India's century" and the "brightest ray of this century is India's daughters".

Addressing a programme on women empowerment organised by Chandigarh University here, she said women are reaching the pinnacle of success in every field on the strength of their hard work and talent.

"Today, women are making the country proud with their contributions in science, sports and policy-making," she said, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan here.

The governor said women are making remarkable progress in research and innovation, with female scientists and researchers registering around 5,000 patents annually, demonstrating their growing scientific temperament and innovative capacity.

She said women in rural India are setting new examples of self-reliance through initiatives like 'Lakhpati Didi', 'Drone Didi' and 'Bank Sakhi', strengthening the local economy.

Patel said it is time to recognise women not just as a source of inspiration but as active participants in nation-building, adding that providing equal opportunities to women in education, technology, entrepreneurship and innovation will make this century truly India's century.

The governor inaugurated the 'Nari Plan' (Nurturing AI Revolution for Inclusion Women in Tech) aimed at empowering women in Uttar Pradesh in tech skills, startups, research, healthcare and academics.