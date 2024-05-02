Brij Bhushan dropped, celebrations at his home after BJP gives son ticket

Gonda (UP), May 2 (PTI) Celebrations broke out at Kaiserganj MP and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's home here after the BJP named his son Karan Bhushan Singh as its Lok Sabha candidate from the constituency.

Advertisment

The party replaced Brij Bhushan Singh, who faces criminal charges of sexually harassing women wrestlers, with his son from the seat.

In a video on social media, Karan Singh is seen touching the feet of his father, who is seated amid supporters at home. "I am thankful to the party leadership and the public that they have given me an opportunity to serve the people here," he told media persons after his name was announced.

Speaking to a news channel, Brij Bhushan Singh said, "I am not bigger than the party... I welcome the party's decision." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Karan Bhushan Singh after the BJP named him as its candidate.

Advertisment

This will be Karan Bhushan Singh's first political battle. Born on December 13, 1990, Karan Singh is a law graduate and was elected the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh wrestling federation last year.

His elder brother Prateek Bhushan Singh is a BJP MLA. His mother Ketki Devi Singh is a former MP from Gonda. The family enjoys support, particularly among the upper castes in Gonda and nearby districts.

Brij Bhushan Singh is a six-time MP and has represented the Gonda, Balrampur and Kaiserganj constituencies. Although he rejected the charges, Brij Bhushan Singh stepped down as the wrestling federation president amid a raging protest against him over the sexual harassment allegations. The Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against him in court.

Karan Singh is pitted against Narendra Pandey of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The SP is yet to declare its candidate for the Kaiserganj seat.

The BJP candidate will file his nomination papers on Friday, party sources said. PTI COR CDN IJT