'Brilliant scientific mind' whose contributions will be forever cherished: Kharge on R Chidambaram

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday condoled the passing of Rajagopala Chidambaran and described the noted scientist as a "brilliant scientific mind" whose "tremendous contributions" would forever be cherished by the nation.

Chidambaram, who played a key role in the nuclear tests of 1974 and 1998, died on Saturday, according to the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). He was 88.

Kharge said in a post on X, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of eminent scientist and Padma Vibhushan recipient, Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram." He said he served as principal scientific adviser to the government of India for 16 years and made key contributions to India's nuclear programme, including the historic Pokhran-I and Pokhran-II nuclear tests.

As director of BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre), he initiated the development of super-computers and was later instrumental in conceptualising the high-speed 'National Knowledge Network' to connect about 1,500 educational and research institutions in India in 2010, Kharge recalled.

"The nation owes greatly to this brilliant scientific mind, and we shall forever cherish his tremendous contributions. My deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and the entire scientific community," the Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Chidambaram was one of the titans of science and technology in India for well over five decades.

He played a pivotal role during Pokhran-I in May 1974 and was central to Pokhran-II in May 1998. Between 2002 and 2018, he was principal scientific adviser to the government of India and had a special bond with former prime minister Manmohan Singh, he noted.

"Educated entirely in the country, he had a formidable global reputation in nuclear physics. But he was more than a nuclear physicist. He was a man of great learning and erudition in diverse disciplines. Meeting and listening to him was always a deep education. Behind that steely exterior, he had a wonderful sense of humour," the Congress leader recalled.

"Dr Chidambaram was intellectually very active till his end. People like him are very, very rare," Ramesh said.

Chidambaram breathed his last at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai, a DAE official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply saddened" by Chidambaram's passing. PTI SKC SKC SZM SZM