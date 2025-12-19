Brinda Karat demands release of imprisoned tribal leader, joins protest rally

Bhubaneswar, Dec 19 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Friday joined a protest rally of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), demanding interest free loans to women self help groups, and met Commissioner of Police here seeking early release of a tribal leader taken to custody last month.

Karat, who is a patron of the AIDWA and general secretary of Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch (AARM), also met Sala Marandi, a tribal leader who was sent to jail during an eviction drive from Salia Sahi in the city last month.

“It is a matter of grave concern that despite being granted bail by the competent court, Sala Marandi has not yet been released from jail due to an unjustified and deliberate delay in verification of surety," she told reporters here after meeting Marandi at the jail here.

This delay is clearly mala fide and reflects a vindictive attitude of the police, intended to suppress democratic resistance and intimidate tribal leadership, Karat alleged.

Later, she met Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh and urged him to release the tribal leader because he has already been granted bail by the court.

“The Police Commissioner heard us and assured us to examine the matter,” she said.

Karat also demanded the dignified and lawful settlement of 556 displaced families of Salia Sahi Adivasi Gaan, in accordance with the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, and other Acts.

In the evening, she joined the AIDWA rally which started from Master Canteen Square to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building. She alleged that there has been a rise in the number of poor women who are in debt across the state due to microfinance institutions.

The AIDWA submitted a 10-pint charter of demands before the RBI which included loans by Public Sector Banks to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at zero per cent interest, with a dedicated SHG lending mechanism in every branch, and establish District and Block level Grievance Redressal Cells to address complaints of harassment.

The women's organisation also urged the RBI to monitor MFIs/NBFCs operating at all level, particularly interest rates, recovery practices, and compliance with RBI guidelines. “A comprehensive law must be enacted to control, regulate, and monitor NBFCs and MFIs,” Karat said. PTI AAM AAM NN