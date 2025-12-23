Brinda Karat welcomes rejection of UP govt's plea to withdraw charges in Akhlaq lynching case

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday welcomed a court decision rejecting the Uttar Pradesh government affidavit to withdraw murder case against the accused in the 2015 mob lynching of Mohammed Akhlaq.

Karat called it a "big step" for justice and a slap on the face of the UP government.

"We welcome the judgment of the Greater Noida District Court. It has rejected the UP govt affidavit to withdraw the case of mob lynching and murder, and attempt to murder against the accused," Karat told PTI.

"The judgment is a big step for justice. It is a slap on the face of the UP double engine government to subvert the processes of justice and constitutes a strong message against any attempts by other double engine governments to withdraw cases of mob lynching," she said.

Akhlaq was killed by a mob in Uttar Pradesh's Dadri in September 2015 on the suspicion of having beef at his residence in Bisahda village, a case that had sparked nationwide outrage. His son, 22-year-old Danish, was also seriously injured in the attack.

The Uttar Pradesh government moved to withdraw charges against all those accused in the 2015 mob lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Greater Noida's Dadri.

A court in Surajpur on Tuesday rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's plea seeking withdrawal of charges against the accused in the 2015 lynching of Akhlaq in Dadri and directed that the trial be conducted on a day-to-day basis.

Additional District and Sessions Judge's court dismissed the application filed by the prosecution as "baseless", advocate Yusuf Saifi, counsel for Akhlaq's family, told PTI. The next hearing has been fixed for January 6, he said. PTI AO AO KSS KSS