Brindavan Gardens at the bottom of KRS dam to be upgraded at a cost of Rs 2,663 crore

Bengaluru, Jul 26 (PTI) The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday gave its approval for a proposal to upgrade Brindavan Gardens at the bottom of the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam, across the river Cauvery in Mandya district, at an estimated cost of Rs 2,663 crore.

The upgradation work will be taken up under Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model.

"The upgradation includes building hotels, upgrading KRS with illuminations and including water sports," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said, adding that it will be done on the lines of a fantasy park. PTI KSU RS RS