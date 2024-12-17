Bring back bodies of Punjabis among 11 dead in Georgia, Cong MP urges Mann govt

Amritsar, Dec 17 (PTI) Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Tuesday urged the Punjab government to take steps to bring back the bodies of Punjabis who were among 11 Indians who died in a restaurant in Georgia.

Eleven Indian nationals were found dead at a restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri, the Indian mission had said on Monday.

Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs had said the initial inspection found no signs of injury or violence. All victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning, local media reported, citing police.

The Indian mission in Tbilisi had said it was saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing of 11 Indian nationals in Gaudauri and extended its deepest condolences to their families.

Amritsar MP Aujla said he urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal to take immediate steps to bring back the bodies.

"Heartbreaking News: 12 Punjabi's have tragically died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at ski resort in Gudauri, Georgia. I urge CM @BhagwantMann & @KuldeepSinghAAP NRI Minister to take immediate steps to bring back bodies & support grieving families (sic)," said Aujla in a post on X. PTI JMS CHS VSD KSS KSS