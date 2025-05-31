‘Bring back crown’ India cheers as Nandini Gupta fast tracks to Top 40 of Miss World

Hyderabad, May 31 (PTI) India is chanting ‘bring the crown back’, as Nandini Gupta is all set to take the stage as one of the 18 contestants who have 'fast tracked' their way into the Top 40 category at the 72nd Miss World contest on Saturday evening at Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad.

If Gupta wins the pageant, she will be the seventh one from India to take the crown – Manushi Chillar was the last one to win in 2017.

Gupta booked her spot at Top 40 by winning the sub event Miss World Top Model on May 24.

In an interview to PTI Videos, Gupta had said she came to know about the pageant after she watched ‘Devdas’ and started digging about Aishwaraya Rai.

“My mother was watching ‘Devdas’ on DVD, I was mesmerised looking at Aishwarya’s beauty, and I asked my mother, ‘Who is she?’ She said, ‘She is Miss World’. I was like ‘How do you become that?’,” Gupta had told PTI, right after she won the Miss India crown.

But it is not going to be easy for this beauty queen from Rajasthan.

For instance, Thailand’s Suchata Chuangsri is a seasoned pageantry participant, too. She has already represented her country in Miss Universe 2024, finishing third runner-up.

With an ease, Chuangsri flipped her narrative a couple of days ago on her Instagram page, winning herself a spot at Top 40.

“This wasn’t just about representing Thailand. It’s about the many women who haven’t been heard -- and using my voice to stand for something that really matters,” she wrote, making it clear that she might have an edge at the crucial question-answer round that often makes or breaks a candidate.

Other Multimedia Media Challenge winners, which ranks social media presence are Cameroon’s Issie Princesse, Dominican Republican’s Mayra Delgado and Montenegro’s Andrea Nikolic.

Namibia is rooting as hard as India for their representative, Selma Kamanya, too. On their official Instagram page of Miss World Namibia, Namibians are encouraged to log on and watch the event live, showing support to their beauty.

The only time anyone from their country came any close to a Miss World crown was when Michelle McLean was placed as the Top 5 finalist in 1991.

Incidentally, Kamanya, too, reached the grand finale by clinching the Miss World Top Model. Ireland’s Jasmine Gerhardt and Martinique’s Aurelie Joachim are others who were crowned Miss World Top Model.

Posting a picture of her dressed as a princess when she was a little girl on Instagram on Saturday morning, Valeria Peres from Puerto Rico, who made it to the Top 40 with her Beauty With A Purpose (BWAP) project, said she will walk the stage tonight for every girl who dares to dream.

Her ‘Communicating Without Limits’ is all about promoting inclusion for the deaf, those with Down syndrome, and families battling cancer.

“It’s already Saturday here in India. The big day has arrived, bringing with it a whirlwind of emotions. But today, I just want to share this image, an image that captures what my heart has felt since I was a little girl… The girl who believed, who imagined this day over and over again, and who is now living it. Today, more than ever, I walk with her, for her… and for every girl who still dares to dream.” Uganda’s Natasha Nyonyozi “The Nyonyozi Initiative”, which raises autism awareness and fight for social inclusion, is yet another BWAP project that has made a splash and won her a spot in the Top 40.

“No matter the outcome, this journey has been life-changing,” posted Nyonyozi on Instagram on D-Day.

Mille Mae Adams from Wales and her BWAP project, “First Aid Against Knife Crime”, which turns tragedy into hope with life-saving education for youth, too, is part of Top 18 contesting for the crown.

Indonesia's Monica Kezia not only shined bright with the BWAP project, “Pipeline for Lifeline”, which aims to bring clean water and dignity to vulnerable communities, she also won the Miss World Talent title.

Monica’s dazzling piano performance earned her a fast-track spot in Top 40.

One of the older contestants, Miss Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) Anna-Lise Nanton is a Geotechnical and Civil Engineer and is a football player, to boot.

T&T, which has been competing in Miss World since 1954, has seen only one winner so far – Giselle Laronde in 1986.

They too are rooting loud for their queen to perch atop the world.

Nanton booked herself a spot in Top 40 by winning the debate segment, Head- to-Head Challenge.

T&T media has also reported that according to the scoreboard issued by the Miss World Organisation, Nanton is ranked in the first place with 205 points, ahead of her five closest rivals who are all in joint second place with 190 points each – Estonia, Indonesia, Ireland, Turkey and Wales.

Others who won at the debate challenge are Zambia’s Faith Bwalya, Turkey’s İdil Bilgen and Mille-Mae Adams from Wales (who also won the BWAP project). PTI JR ADB