Bring facts about 'rotten meat scandal' in Kashmir in public domain: Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz

Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday called for bringing facts about the "rotten meat scandal" in Kashmir in the public domain to address people's concern and anxiety.

Addressing the Friday congregation at the Jamia Masjid here, the Mirwaiz , who is also Kashmir's chief cleric, expressed deep concern over the rotten meat scandal that shook people's trust and created widespread anxiety for the past more than two weeks.

The authorities recently conducted raids at multiple locations as part of a crackdown on rotten and adulterated meat in the Kashmir valley, targeting vendors suspected of selling unhygienic and expired meat products.

During the operations, substantial quantities of rotten meat were seized and destroyed on the spot under the relevant sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The Mirwaiz said that despite assurances in media by the authorities regarding a thorough investigation into the matter, "not much is known about its follow up - who are the people behind it, for how long has it been going on, or have any arrests been made".

"All this needs to be put in the public domain to address people's concern and anxiety on this matter," he said.

The Hurriyat chief said once that is done, it is imperative that a foolproof mechanism is put in place to ensure such incidents never recur.

"There should be no leniency whatsoever with those involved in this heinous act that puts people's health and lives at grave risk," he said.

The Mirwaiz stressed that Kashmir needs its own regulated slaughterhouses where proper hygiene, Islamic guidelines, and food safety measures are strictly observed.

Both the government and the business community must gear up to establish these facilities, as people cannot blindly trust what comes from outside without scrutiny, he said.

The Mirwaiz also said that the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) -- the amalgam of several religious bodies -- at its meeting on Thursday constituted a seven-member committee comprising jurists from all schools of thought to deliberate on the issue.

The MMU already has a Halal Certification Board, which will now be expanded and strengthened to ensure compliance with Islamic standards, he said.

"The MMU is fully willing to cooperate with the government in this matter to preserve the Islamic character of halal food and to safeguard the health and trust of our people," the Mirwaiz said. PTI SSB ARI