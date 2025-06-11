Bring in legal, structural reforms for fast deportation of illegal immigrants: UP BJP MLA to Centre

Lucknow, Jun 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh has written to the Union government, seeking urgent "legal" and "structural" reforms for the swift deportation of illegal immigrants. He termed illegal immigration a "silent invasion" threatening India's security and demography.

In his two-page letter sent to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the legislator, who is also a former ED officer and a Supreme Court advocate, expressed concern that despite sincere efforts by the government, deportation of illegal immigrants was "slow" due to "lengthy" court proceedings.

The Union home ministry has recently asked all states and Union Territories to check illegal immigrants in their respective jurisdictions and take steps to deport them to their countries.

The MLA from the Sarojininagar seat in Lucknow suggested a six-point legal reform in this context that included amending the Foreigners Act, 1946, to clearly define deportation timelines and empowering district magistrates to issue deportation orders and establishing special tribunals for this purpose.

Singh said implementing a central identification framework was required so that mobile and Aadhaar data are integrated with Artificial Intelligence tools to be shared with law enforcement agencies.

Introduction of a national immigration control Act, strengthening administrative infrastructure and enactment of judicial guidelines to limit "repeated litigation" and "interim stay" on deportation orders were also required, Singh wrote.

He said the Union home ministry figures on illegal immigrants in India were "alarming".

There were one crore illegal Bangladeshis in India in 1997, 1.2 crore in 2004, over 2 crore in 2016 and in 2025 the numbers are "likely far greater", he wrote, quoting the data.

Despite this, deportations remain "negligible" due to legal ambiguities and procedural entanglements, he said.

The MLA said illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas routinely invoke Article 21 (right to life), aided by NGOs, activist lawyers and long-winded court proceedings, effectively "stalling" deportation in most cases.

Singh said democracies like India cannot afford to compromise national sovereignty in the name of open-ended legal protection for those who have no allegiance to India.

"The United States and Europe are facing similar crises, but the time has come for India to show decisive leadership through swift legal and policy action.

"Let us build a fast, firm and fair deportation system -- one that protects our national interest, safeguards our borders and upholds the will of our people," he said. PTI NES RHL